Local church leaders said they accept the state's continued ban on group gatherings because they're concerned for congregants' health, but at least one pastor wishes there were a timetable for resuming activities.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced a revised state health order Tuesday that eases stay-at-home restrictions but continues the ban on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people, which would include in-person worship services. The order, aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, is in effect through May 15.
Justin McAlpin, senior pastor at Westmeade Baptist in Decatur, said he was hoping the state would get “closer to recognizing a date” where in-person worship could resume but wants to do what is safe for his members.
“Everybody is so ready to get back together, but they understand the very real threat that this virus brings with it,” he said.
Churches joined restaurant dining rooms, large entertainment venues and close-contact service providers such as barber shops and tattoo parlors as establishments that remain closed under the new order. Retail stores, government offices and beaches were able to reopen with social distancing restrictions.
“I’ve been telling people all along that churches will be the last things to open because people greet each other, hug and sit next to each other, and that doesn’t happen at other places,” said Alan Watkins of Decatur Church of Christ.
Jay Wolf of First Baptist Church in Montgomery said during the news conference with Ivey and her coronavirus task force that the reopening of churches would be a “process, not an event.” He added that Alabama did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to start the gradual reopening of places of worship.
The safety of his older members continues to be on the forefront of First Missionary Baptist Pastor Daylan Woodall's mind with the new announcement.
“We as pastors have to be good stewards for our congregation’s health,” he said. “We have members who are older and have preexisting conditions, and they are high-risk individuals. We have to continue to function with caution and care.”
Many churches statewide have been closed as early as mid-March and have since moved to alternative forms of worship such as conference calls, pre-recorded videos or livestreaming services through Facebook. Some churches have even held drive-in services where those attending remain in their vehicles.
“The church exists together. It’s been a challenge no doubt,” McAlpin said. “But it’s been an adventure to try and reach our congregation to encourage them through a different avenue.”
While worship leaders have still been able to adjust to remote worship, in-person experiences such as greetings, shared communion and prayer circles are among the things that will continue to be missed from face-to-face worship.
“We hope we can appreciate the ability to worship,” said Deacon Rick Chenault of Resurrection Catholic Chapel in Moulton. “We hope that things will continue to improve. It’s been a very serious situation.”
McAlpin said his church has a plan for when the state starts to ease restrictions on in-person worship services. That includes multiple services to limit capacity, markings on church pews to keep families 6 feet apart and cleaning surfaces in between services.
“We feel whenever we get the word from the top that we can start to reopen that we will have a healthy and safe environment for our congregation,” he said.
