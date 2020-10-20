The popular, historic City Cafe’ restaurant in downtown Decatur will not reopen after shutting down for major repairs this summer, owner Steve Alred said today.
Alred said he is closing the restaurant at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue after being offered contract work for Culinary Consulting Design.
He said the coronavirus pandemic, which forced him to institute a curbside business, and the way the restaurant business has changed were also factors in his decision not to reopen.
The restaurant opened in 1933 originally as Farmers Cafe’. Travis and Edith Letson bought the restaurant in 1969 and renamed it Letson’s Ranch House. They demolished the building and rebuilt it in 1970.
Alred bought restaurant in 1996 and changed the name to City Cafe’. He leased the building from the Letson family.
The restaurant’s drains collapsed so it had to close June 27. The repairs, that include updates to meet city building codes, remain unfinished
The restaurant operation and kitchen equipment are for sale. With the recent death of her mother, Edith Letson Parris, Brenda Suggs and two siblings inherited the building.
Suggs said she is planning to sell the building. “I have a few prospects,” she said.
City Cafe and its predecessors were considered Decatur’s second oldest eatery behind Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, which opened in 1925. C.F. Penn Hamburgers opened in Hartselle in 1927 and didn't move to Decatur until 1939
(1) comment
NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
