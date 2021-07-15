A project gradually replacing Decatur streetlights with LED fixtures that'll reduce energy consumption and improve visibility for drivers continued this week on the Gordon Drive overpass.
Including the 14 new fixtures installed so far on the overpass, Decatur Utilities has replaced 1,774 of the city’s 4,818 streetlights. With 37% of the replacements completed, the utility isn’t quite halfway through its plan to swap out the old yellow, halogen lights, Electric Manager Glenn Boyles said.
An LED streetlight is an integrated fixture that uses light emitting diodes (LED). This streetlight can normally produce the same amount, or higher, luminance as a traditional light, but requires only half of the electricity.
“We’re replacing 400-watt fixtures with (LED) lighting,” Boyles said. “That’s a drastic change because we get a whiter, cleaner light that’s more efficient.”
Boyles said LED lighting can be so clean that “some complain that it can be too bright.” This forces the utilities to adjust the lighting to make it softer, but they still have to meet standards for brightness on the surface of the road.
Mobility Lab says better street lighting makes driving easier and safer "by reducing the perception of danger, as well as improving visibility on roads." Driving at night is three times more dangerous than driving during the day, according to the National Safety Council.
"This is particularly bad for people walking, with most pedestrian fatalities occurring at night. Streetlights could improve this, as well as make streets places where people want to be," Mobility Lab said.
"The reflective light is much higher for LEDs, and finding the right brightness may take trial and error. Having lights be less bright would most likely decrease light pollution overall, provide more visibility and save more energy," the Mobility Lab article continued.
Decatur Utilities Chief Financial Officer Steve Pirkle said DU budgets $300,000 annually for streetlight equipment. This includes anything associated with a streetlight, including maintenance, except for the power pole.
Boyles said DU is switching to LED lights whenever an older light expires or a new one is added. There’s not a uniform plan for the citywide switch that he said could take two to three years to complete.
“LED continues to get cheaper so the manufacturers’ competition has dropped the prices almost to (one to one) in comparison to what it costs for the halogen lights,” Boyles said.
