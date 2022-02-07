The city of Decatur’s fiscal 2020 annual comprehensive financial has been honored for the 29th consecutive year with a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the certificate to Decatur for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
John Andrzejewski, who retired in early 2021, was the city's chief financial officer when the 2020 fiscal year ended.
