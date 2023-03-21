A Planning Commission vote is scheduled today on whether to recommend vacating a city right of way along Central Avenue at the request of two local businessmen, but city officials agreed last week that granting the request “doesn’t make sense.”
Brandon Betterton and Danny Betterton, of Betterton Gutter & Sheet Metal, asked the city to give up 0.13 of an acre in right of way at 335 Central Ave. S.W. Richard Humphrey, an engineer representing the business, said the owners need the additional space for the parking lot of a planned storage facility.
However, they didn’t get support at last week’s city Technical Review Committee meeting. Officials from the Planning, Engineering and Legal departments said they are against vacating the right of way because this is in a growth area of the city.
“The concern, at least from Planning’s standpoint, is giving that (right of way) up now and then in the not-too-distant future just having to go back and (the city having to) re-acquire it doesn’t make sense,” City Planner Lee Terry said.
Terry pointed out that three new subdivisions are under construction or in the planning stages in this area of Southwest Decatur. Two of those subdivisions, which will include single-family homes and town homes, on Poole Valley Road just north of Central Avenue had plats approved by the Planning Commission in February.
He said there’s also “a lot of empty land” in this area that could be developed soon.
“If more housing moves that direction, the city is going to need to widen that road (Central Avenue) at some point,” Terry said. “Giving away right of way at this point just can’t be my recommendation.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said Central Avenue is second only to Modaus Road Southwest as the road “where I get the most questions” from residents.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city’s future plans include possibly widening Central Avenue to three lanes. Any widening would require a bicycle path if the city wants to obtain state funding for the project, he said.
Terry added that he thinks a five-lane road could be needed if the area grows more than anticipated.
“There’s so much unknown with that area we don’t know the extent of what might happen in the future,” he said. “The city can’t hamstring itself and give it all back just to have to go acquire it again sometime in the future.”
Terry said there are also drainage problems in the area.
“It’s not a curb-and-gutter street so that comes with it the need for extra right of way for ditches,” Terry said.
Humphrey, of Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., said the Bettertons would probably need a variance, which would be requested from the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments, if the city won't vacate its right of way.
“We’ve only got 20 feet for parking,” Humphrey said.
Lawrence asked why they couldn’t move the Bettertons’ building back some to meet the city’s setback requirements.
Humphrey said he believes the owners have plans for the rear of the building, and this includes placement of the septic tank. He said the rear isn’t wide enough for parking and there’s not enough room for a driveway to the back of the building.
“The way it’s set up right now we only have about 10 feet from the side lot line so, without narrowing the building, there wouldn’t be enough room,” Humphrey said.
Lawrence said allowing the vacation for the Bettertons would create the same problem that the city has on Modaus Road where two houses are too close to the road.
“If we choose to widen Central Avenue, we could put ourselves in the same situation some day,” Lawrence said.
Humphrey said their plan for the building’s placement “lines up with the other buildings that are already in place” along Central Avenue. The main problem they’re concerned about is people backing out of their parking spaces, he said.
He said the city would still have 25 feet of right of way from the back of the curb if the city granted the vacation request.
“If you added one lane, that would take 12 of the 25 (feet) and you would be left with 13 and that’s on our (Bettertons') side of the road,” Humphrey said.
Assistant City Attorney Ruth Priest said the vacation request and the city department officials’ recommendation now goes before the Planning Commission, which will make its recommendation to the City Council for the final decision.
The Planning Commission’s monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
