Six Decatur roadways will have repair and resurfacing work done this week and motorists are urged to avoid the areas, if possible, according to the Decatur Street Department.
The roads and days are:
Today: Vestavia Drive Southwest from Danville Road to Loggers Way; Kmart frontage road; Indian Hills Road Southeast, new pavement to Red Bank Road through Wednesday.
Tuesday: one northbound lane of Spring Avenue from Beltline Road to Springview Street Southwest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday: Memorial Drive Northwest from north of Moulton Street to Sixth Street.
Thursday through Friday: 14th Street from Carridale Street to Central Parkway.
Friday through Saturday: Eighth Street Southeast (14th Avenue to 19th Avenue).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.