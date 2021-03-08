Six Decatur roadways will have repair and resurfacing work done this week and motorists are urged to avoid the areas, if possible, according to the Decatur Street Department.

The roads and days are:

Today: Vestavia Drive Southwest from Danville Road to Loggers Way; Kmart frontage road; Indian Hills Road Southeast, new pavement to Red Bank Road through Wednesday.

Tuesday: one northbound lane of Spring Avenue from Beltline Road to Springview Street Southwest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: Memorial Drive Northwest from north of Moulton Street to Sixth Street.

Thursday through Friday: 14th Street from Carridale Street to Central Parkway.

Friday through Saturday: Eighth Street Southeast (14th Avenue to 19th Avenue).

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

