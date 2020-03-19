Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., weather permitting, Upper River Road between Mountain View Drive at Mountain View Estates and Indian Hills Road, will be closed for a sewer extension project.
The city of Decatur's Engineering Department says the road will remain closed until this phase of the project is done. The work is expected to take at least a week, if weather allows.
The work is part of a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the west side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property off Old River Road. The $799,317 extension will serve at least two new subdivisions planned for the area.
