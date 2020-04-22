Point Mallard Golf Course will reopen Friday with restrictions for coronavirus prevention after closing for the last month because of the pandemic.
While other golf courses around the state remained open, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the Point Mallard course was closed because the city was operating with only essential personnel.
Mayor Tab Bowling ended the modified staffing plan and brought all employees back to work Wednesday.
“Now I’ll have enough people to open the golf course, and we will begin taking tee times on Friday,” Lake said today.
Lake said two employees took care of the greens and did some mowing under the modified plan. The rest of the crew joined them Wednesday to begin preparing the course for the reopening.
When the golf course reopens, new rules will limit each motorized cart to one rider and require golfers to leave flagsticks in holes. Point Mallard also will require golfers to keep 6 feet apart, schedule tee times in advance, pay with a credit or debit card, limit groups to four golfers and arrive no sooner than 15 minutes before scheduled starting times. Tee times will be spaced 20 minutes apart.
The course's clubhouse, grill and driving range will remain closed. No ball washers, bunker rakes or water stations will be provided on the course.
The April 3 stay-at-home order issued by State Health Officer Scott Harris permits travel to "participate in outdoor activity that involves fewer than 10 people so long as the person maintains a consistent 6-foot distance from other persons." The order specified that gyms, yoga studios and swimming pools would be closed as would other facilities that require shared sporting equipment. Golfers routinely play with their own clubs.
---
Other city facilities
Decatur's City Hall remains open, but visitors must make an appointment for all city departments except the Police Department.
Bowling said the city's tennis and basketball courts, recreation centers, playgrounds at parks, the municipal courtroom and Decatur Youth Service’s programs at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center remain closed.
“Anything where social distancing might be a problem is still closed,” Bowling said.
Bowling said Lake had limited workers for mowing of Parks and Recreation facilities when the modified staffing went into effect, but many employees were brought back when vegetation started growing faster and required more frequent trimming. Mowing contractors, who are responsible for upkeep of state rights of way and downtown city properties, have been working their normal schedule.
