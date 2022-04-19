The city of Decatur has revamped its interactive mapping systems to be an information hub for residents.
A city news release says the information is available at decatural.mapgeo.io. After accessing the site and typing in an address, residents can find their recycling collection day, the city’s garbage collection schedule, their elected official representation, Police Department zone; and school district.
GIS Administrator Ricky Thompson said the goal of the new software is that it be “extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate.” The new software is based on a Google Maps platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.