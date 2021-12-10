The Civil Axe franchise will open in its new Second Avenue Southeast location on Dec. 18, owner Tony Hopkins said today.
Hopkins has been working for at least three months to get his ax-throwing business open in a storefront next to Indigo’s and upstairs from RailYard restaurant. The business will include a bar that sells beer and wine.
Hopkins said he plans to start out with 14 targets in the 4,180-square-foot space.
(0) comments
