Clean Up for the Cranes, an effort to remove trash from the Tennessee River and within Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, will be held Sept. 18 from 8-11 a.m. beginning at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Volunteers will pick trash along the shoreline and from a work boat. Supplies are limited so participants are asked to bring their own gloves and trash bags.
The cleanup is a partnership between the refuge, Tennessee RiverLine and the Decatur Morgan County Tourism.
