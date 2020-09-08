Both lanes of Alabama 36 will be closed at the railroad crossing in Hartselle from 8 tonight through 8 p.m. Thursday by CSX, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said the closure will affect traffic between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 for the next two days.
The official detour for commercial traffic is I-65 to Exit 334 to Alabama 67 to U.S. 31 and vice versa.
Also, ALDOT has a contractor paving Alabama 36 between the railroad and I-65, so single-lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers or pilot vehicles are possible in that area during daytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.