A planned factory processing synthetic graphite anode material in north Alabama got support last week from a new Biden Administration program to support the making of batteries for electric vehicles.
New York-based Anovion plans on building a manufacturing plant in Colbert County, which will produce 35,000 tons a year of new synthetic graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries.
The U.S.-owned and operated manufacturing plant in north Alabama will be the first of its size in North America. Anovion, in a news release, said the plant will be “creating hundreds of high-quality clean energy jobs in communities previously impacted by offshoring over the years.”
The company will be building the plant using a $117 million grant from the Biden Administration’s “American Battery Materials Initiative.” Alabama is one of 12 states receiving $2.8 billion in grants from the program, aimed at a “reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals used for power, electricity, and electric vehicles.”
It will also support expansion of Anovion’s existing operation near Niagara Falls, which is the only qualified U.S. source of battery-grade synthetic graphite anode material.
Anovion CEO Eric Stopka said the company is currently involved in land acquisition for the project, but hopes to begin construction in the middle to third quarter of next year. The facility should be fully operational by late 2025, he said.
The company has already started procuring some of the equipment to be used in the operations. Planning for the project began within the last year.
“We started off identifying about 45 sites around the country, many focused in the Southeast,” he said. “We were looking at the volume of power we would need, so locating somewhere in the TVA network was important, but not a deal breaker. We were also looking at the availability of skilled labor, availability of rail access and river access, and the amount of land available.”
President Joe Biden has set a goal of electric vehicles comprising half of all new vehicles sold by the year 2030, and a recent string of executive initiatives have been aimed at speeding charging stations and improving America’s supply of materials for batteries.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the battery initiative will expand domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and the electrical grid for 20 manufacturing and processing companies in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington.
U.S. officials in recent years have called attention to the lack of critical infrastructure for electric vehicles, as well as the control of graphite, a key component in lithium-ion batteries. Currently, the U.S. relies chiefly on graphite for batteries from China.
Alabama is at the forefront of several projects involving electric vehicle batteries.
Construction began earlier this year on a $202 million graphite processing plant in Coosa County. In April, Westwater Resources and its subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Products, began building the plant in Kellyton, in the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park off U.S. 280 near Alexander City.
It is expected to hire at least 100 people and be operational by the second quarter of next year. The plant will process raw graphite into about 7,500 metric tons of refined, battery-grade graphite each year, for use in batteries that power EVs, electronics and other products.
And in August, Mercedes-Benz began manufacturing electric SUVs at its Vance manufacturing plant, after opening its own electric battery factory in nearby Bibb County. The German automaker has a goal of going all-electric by 2030, as market conditions allow. In all, Mercedes has invested about $1 billion in its Alabama operations toward electric vehicles.
And last week, lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle began operating its recycling facility in Tuscaloosa.
