TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine is developing a program that would allow certain criminal defendants facing misdemeanor charges to work off fines or restitution by picking up trash along roadways in the county.
Balentine is working with new District Judge Chad Smith on the program which he hopes to start later this year.
The new sheriff said he has been asked why the county didn't have a program that is being used elsewhere in the state, such as Walker County.
"If it's working for them; why wouldn't it work with us," Balentine said.
Balentine said Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore told him that he had equipment that would be utilized for a litter crew.
The district judge, Creekmore said, can order people to work off fines or perform community service by picking up litter.
Balentine said the individuals who will be allowed to participate in the program will include non-violent misdemeanor offenders who are serving short sentences in the county jail. The sheriff said it could include inmates serving time for failing to pay child support.
Creekmore said one of the first places the new crew will concentrate on is the area around the CWI Cherokee Landfill, which is adjacent to the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
Balentine said he's noticing an increase in the amount of litter along U.S. 72 between Tuscumbia and the landfill, which is off Garner Lane and Cane Creek Road.
"We can pick up garbage for the next 15 years and not get it picked up on U.S. 72," Balentine said.
Creekmore said the Colbert County Solid Waste Department will alter its schedule to accommodate the new program.
"Because we know this will probably need to be done on the weekend, on Saturday," Creekmore said.
Those who are not incarcerated but are still facing payments to the court could sign up to collect litter and go to the Colbert County Solid Waste Department office and be transported to a location needing a cleanup.
Creekmore said the county's insurance carrier informed him they would be fine with the program as it's being established.
The sheriff said since the participants will be non-violent offenders, he's not so concerned about them running off from the litter detail.
"My biggest concern is contraband coming back into the jail," Balentine said. "We're prepared for that. The reward far outweighs the risk of it for me."
Creekmore said the county has a vehicle and driver that can be used to transport participants to and from the location being cleaned that day. He said they also have garbage bags and "litter grabbers," and safety equipment, such as vests and gloves.
The sheriff said he wants the garbage collected to be weighed so he can report how much garbage was removed from rights of way through the new program.
"They will be glad to get out and do it," Balentine said.
Colbert County Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said the county still operates a litter crew that is paid through the Household Garbage Department.
"We're having a little trouble filling those positions," he said. "We take pride in that crew."
He said people on the litter crew can move into other positions with the county.
