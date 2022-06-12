A state-funded circuit court judgeship will move from Jefferson County to Madison County, the Alabama Judicial Resource Allocation Commission decided Thursday.
This is the first move by the commission since it was created in 2017 to redistribute circuit and district judges based on caseloads.
The need for more judges in fast-growing parts of the state has become an issue in the Legislature, where conservative fiscal managers have balked at spending millions of dollars to create more seats for judges while they say Jefferson County has more than it needs.
The commission uses a weighted caseload study to determine where judges are most needed.
“The results from the most recent weighted caseload study adopted by the commission showed an excess of 7.98 circuit judges in the 10th Judicial Circuit (Jefferson County),” Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, head of the commission, said in a written statement Thursday. “The commission voted to reallocate the judgeship from the 10th Judicial Circuit to the 23rd Judicial Circuit (Madison County), which has a deficit of 3.25 circuit judges.
“While there is a need for 20 judgeships across the state — 12 circuit judgeships and 8 district judgeships — the Legislature created this mechanism of reallocation to correct the needs gradually, although it will not take care of the entire need, or the immediacy of the need.”
Judgeship may only be reallocated when a vacancy occurs due to the death, retirement, removal or resignation of a judge. Only one judgeship can be reallocated from any judicial circuit in a two-year period.
Like in other judicial vacancies, the new Madison County judge will be appointed by the governor until an election in 2024.
State Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, in this year’s legislative session sought more funding to more quickly get additional judges in Madison and other counties.
He called Thursday’s move a Band-Aid.
“(Madison County) is a little more than half the size of Jefferson County, but they’ve (Jefferson) got four times the judges,” Givhan said. “We need to be looking at a global resolution and not just do this one judge at a time."
Madison County is home to 395,211 people, per the 2022 population estimate, while Jefferson County's population is 656,005.
According to the commission, Madison County has the largest shortage of circuit judges. It needs 10.3 and has 7. The same report says Jefferson County’s circuit court needs 19 judges but has 27.
On the district court side, there are 68 courts — Jefferson County has two — and Baldwin County has the greatest need with two judges. The Jefferson-Birmingham court has nearly two surplus judges.
Lawmakers from Jefferson County dispute that the county has too many judges and questioned the metrics used in studying caseloads.
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, has said if more judges are needed, the Legislature should fund them rather than move existing judgeships.
“The sheer volume of the cases we have here and the complexity of these cases (require more judges),” he said earlier this year.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored the 2017 bill that created the reallocation commission.
“This is what the law was intended to do,” Orr said Thursday. “To move the resources from counties who have not grown or declined in growth and reallocate those resources to areas of the state where there has been high growth and where the judges are overwhelmed, such as Madison County.”
He said this option is more prudent than throwing money at the problem by funding additional judges.
Earlier this year, Parker recommended the Legislature create 12 circuit judgeships in seven circuits around the state, including three in Madison County, two in the circuit that includes Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties, and two each in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
The total cost for one year would be about $5.4 million, Parker said.
The commission also recommended the creation of eight district judgeships. Ranked by need they are: Baldwin, Shelby, Madison, Mobile, Etowah, DeKalb, Cullman and Tuscaloosa counties.
The cost would be about $2.8 million.
