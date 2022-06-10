MONTGOMERY — A state commission has voted to move a vacant circuit court judgeship from Jefferson to Madison County, ruling that there is a greater need for the position there.
The Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission took the action on Thursday, Chief Justice Tom Parker said in a statement. Parker serves as chairman of the commission.
Parker said the group met to decide whether to reallocate a vacant judgeship in Jefferson County but decided, based on the most recent weighted caseload study, that the judgeship should be moved to Madison County. He said the study showed the 10th Judicial Circuit in Jefferson County had an excess of judges while the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Madison County had a deficit.
Parker said there is a need for 20 additional judges across the state.
"While there is a need for 20 judgeships across the State (12 circuit judgeships and 8 district judgeships), the Legislature created this mechanism of reallocation to correct the needs gradually, although it will not take care of the entire need, or the immediacy of the need," Parker said.
Sen. Roger Smitherman, a Democrat from Birmingham, objected to the change, saying the state should be adding the needed judges and not shuffling the positions. He said the state's largest metropolitan area often handles more complex cases and said he thought the workload analysis used a faulty process
"It's going to create a more dangerous situation for our citizens in that we have the most murder and assault cases in our circuit because we are the largest county. There is no justification to take it from us," Smitherman told al.com. "It did not solve the problem; all they did was shift deficiency from Madison to Jefferson County."
Correction there Sen. Smitherman, Birmingham is the 3rd largest populous area not the 1st. Huntsville is 1st and Montgomery is 2nd.
