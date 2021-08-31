The committee drawing new district maps for various state and national offices will hold a public meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Calhoun Community College's Health Sciences Building room 109.
The reapportionment involves state House, Senate and school board districts as well as congressional seats.
Months-long delays in the 2020 gathering of census data has meant lags in getting states their new population numbers, delaying the reapportionment process that happens every 10 years.
States just this month received preliminary census data.
Because of that, public hearings won’t include new proposed maps, Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, said Monday.
“Hopefully we’re gonna be shown the existing districts and which ones are overpopulated, which ones are under populated,” Pringle said.
Baldwin County’s Senate District 32 saw the largest growth, followed by Senate District 27, which includes Auburn, and District 2, which straddles eastern Limestone County and western Madison County. Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, currently represents District 2.
The state House districts with the largest percentage population gain were seen in southern Baldwin County, Pike Road, Auburn and south Huntsville. All of the areas are represented by Republicans.
There are 35 Senate districts and an ideal population would be 143,551, according to reapportionment information. In the 105-member House, a district’s ideal population would be 47,850.
Six of Alabama’s seven congressional districts saw population gains since 2010, the largest being in the northern part of the state. The 5th District, which includes Morgan, Madison, Lauderdale and Limestone counties as well as much of Jackson County, grew by 78,283. The district is currently represented by Mo Brooks.
