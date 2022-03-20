Every other month, the Committee on Church Cooperation holds a rummage sale with yard sale prices that makes up around 20% of the nonprofit's $225,000 annual budget.
Ashley Boyd, executive director of the CCC, said income from individual sale dates varies, but they bring in between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.
Boyd said the sales — including one held Friday — are collectively the CCC’s biggest fundraiser. “It’s our only real consistent fundraiser.”
The profits help pay for the food pantry and medical ministries that the CCC provides to its clients, Boyd said. The sales also help pay the salaries for the CCC’s staff and general operating costs.
Boyd said the items for sale include a little bit of everything.
“Largely household items, décor, furniture, seasonal, as well as a lot of jewelry, linens. Pretty much everything you need for a house.”
Kitchenware, books, and DVDs are also for sale.
“Where else can you find a 50-cent book?” Boyd said. “We keep our pricing pretty low. … We’re not keeping up with inflation.”
Boyd said there is a reason the pricing is low.
“We keep it cheap because a lot of people come here who can’t afford to go to stores. So, we want it to be beneficial for us and all the people who come and shop,” Boyd said.
Deon Crowder of Decatur has been coming to the rummage sales for the past eight to 10 years. Crowder said she does not go to the sales looking for something specific but rather just to see what she can find.
Items Crowder has bought over the years include “pictures, I have bought lamps, I have bought sheets, bowls, crystal vases.” On Friday, Crowder bought Tupperware, a bicycle helmet, and a leather stool.
Crowder said she likes coming to the sales “because they provide very economical prices that are really hard to beat.”
Every electronic device is checked before it is sold, Boyd said, and everything comes with batteries already in it.
“Lamps have light bulbs that come with them. For the price of the lamp, you’re basically just paying for a light bulb,” Boyd said.
“We try to do them (sales) with seasons or holidays in mind so people can plan on coming and getting their Easter décor or Halloween decorations. … The Christmas one is always the biggest one, for sure,” Boyd said.
Virginia George of Decatur has been coming to the sales for at least 10 years and never goes looking for anything in particular. “They always have good bargains. … And it goes to a great cause.”
“For linens, for your household, it’s great buys. Cookware, glassware, come to CCC before you go anywhere else.” Friday, George purchased notepads, a water hose reel and plasticware.
Items sold are largely donated from members of the community. Boyd said occasionally when stores shut down the store will donate items.
Boyd said the other 80% of the CCC’s budget is from grants, community churches, other organizations and individual donors.
The CCC rummage sales for the remainder of the year are May 20, July 15, Sept. 16, and Nov. 18. The sales always take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CCC located at 119 First Ave. N.E. in Decatur.
