Decatur isn’t alone in what seems to be the never-ending battle against litter, and cities across the country are getting creative in the fight.
Decatur is working to restart its Keep Decatur Beautiful chapter. City Council President Paige Bibbee said she is looking at creating one board to oversee the litter-fighting effort and the Tree City USA program.
Judy Bowles, of Keep Albany-Dougherty (Georgia) Beautiful, has been fighting a battle against litter for 33 years. In spring 2018, over 2,000 people picked up 54 tons of waste during spring cleanup day in the city of Albany and Dougherty County, Georgia.
It was one of the projects that helped her organization win an award of excellence last year from Keep America Beautiful. Bowles’ group has won 44 awards in 33 years.
“The answer to littering isn’t picking it up,” Bowles told The Decatur Daily. “The answer is to get them to not want to litter.”
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is one of the most active north Alabama groups in the litter fight. Lynne Hart, its executive coordinator, has a series of events planned this year.
Trash Attack is March 14 from 8 a.m. until noon. Participants are asked to clean up any public roadway or waterway or public lands in Limestone County. Trash bags will be provided.
The #OneBagChallenge will last from March 14 to April 24. Each person is asked to pick up one full bag of trash and show before-and-after photos of their work on social media. Participants will be entered into drawings for prizes at the Earth Day event.
Indorama Ventures is providing $1,000 to use as prize money as an incentive to pick up trash in the community for the Indorama Challenge, according to Hart.
The name of each individual or group who picks up trash on both sides of a half-mile stretch of a public roadway in Limestone County will be entered into a drawing for cash prizes on Earth Day, she said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks also challenged residents to join him in organizing 20 teams to pick up litter.
Hart was among nine volunteers who took part in a cleanup on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area in Tanner.
She said the group, covering just three small areas, picked up 1,904 pounds of trash, with 45 full trash bags along with oil filters, tires, PVC pipe and a TV set.
Unique strategies
Other cities and counties are taking unique approaches to the litter fight.
• Keep Citrus County Beautiful, of Florida, is a Keep America Beautiful award honoree. In its Adopt A Highway program, volunteers collected 3,260 pounds of trash in 2018. Bowles said this program also has been successful throughout Georgia.
• Citrus County started a “Snag N Bag” program in which 15 stations were placed on boat ramps, waterside parks and fishing piers. The stations include a litter bag dispenser and a recycling bin.
• Keep Tennessee Beautiful, of Memphis, worked with 15 partners to place cigarette receptacles at the state’s welcome centers. They also handed out 5,500 pocket ashtrays.
• Keep Douglasville Beautiful, of Douglasville, Georgia, held a “Cache in Trash Out” geocache event, and participants collected 450 pounds of litter. Geocaching is when an item, typically a container holding a number of other items, is hidden at a location whose coordinates have been posted on the internet. While searching for the hidden item, participants also picked up litter.
• Keep Kingsport Beautiful, of Kingsport, Tennessee, held a trash barrel paint-in. Volunteers painted more than 500 barrels for the city to use at over 110 events held annually.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city has taken a number of steps toward cleaning up, including litter grates on storm sewers and litter traps in waterways. The city has had a long-running recycling program. The Morgan County Regional Landfill often holds chemical collection days.
Community cleanup days are the most popular events listed by the successful Keep America Beautiful chapters.
Community Action Partnership of North Central Alabama annually sponsors the East Decatur cleanup in the spring.
Two years ago, the city of Decatur sponsored a citywide cleanup day in which tipping fees were waived at the landfill. The hope was residents would remove trash from their yards to beautify their neighborhoods.
However, Bowling said many chose instead to do a “spring cleaning” and throw out items from inside their homes.
Bowles and others who make it their career or passion to clean up agree there’s only one long-term answer — education.
“We've got to get into the elementary schools and teach them not to throw down that candy wrapper and, instead, put it into his pocket until he can find a garbage can,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the only way adults are going to truly learn to quit littering “is for their children to humiliate and nag them to stop.” Fines help, but enforcement is difficult because police officers must see the offense occur.
Denise Taylor, of Keep Alabama Beautiful in Huntsville, said enforcement is so difficult that public awareness is the most effective solution.
“You’ve got to put it on their radar and get them to see the real value of having a clean community,” Taylor said.
Bibbee said the Trowelers Garden Club plans to go into every second grade class in Decatur City Schools to give lessons about littering.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said his educators are looking for different ways to teach students not to litter. He said they already receive lessons in their ecology and environment classes about the impact of trash on wildlife.
“Everybody goes through Wetlands Edge (Environmental Center), and the impact of litter on wildlife is part of its curriculum,” Douglas said of the school system’s ecological education center.
“We know the key is to teach them young that they shouldn’t litter.”
Bowles said the individual Keep America Beautiful programs are funded in different ways. Many are nonprofits, others are funded with a combination of government funding and private contributions and others are a city or county department.
The city of Albany and Dougherty County budget a combined $200,000 to employ Bowles and two full-time employees for litter initiatives. The program also depends on business contributions for many of its projects.
Enforcement
Bowles coordinates with local law enforcement on trying to catch those who litter or illegally dump. The difficulty in enforcing litter laws is a common problem, she said
“Most people won’t litter in front of a police car,” Bowles said. She formed a committee of 20 volunteers who travel around the county writing down car tag numbers of people they see littering.
“The person then gets a letter from us telling them we saw them littering and describing how important it is for us to keep our city clean,” Bowles said.
Limestone County's Hart encourages residents to call the KALB hotline at 256-233-8000 or go to KALBCares.com and select the Litter Control tab to report acts of littering, including the date, time and location of the littering, a description of the vehicle and its tag number and what was witnessed.
"One of my New Year's resolutions was to push the hotline number," Hart said.
Only about five reports were received in all of 2019, according to Hart, but about 20 reports of littering incidents have been received so far this year.
"I think people are tired of it," she said.
KALB turns the reports over to Athens police or the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Hart said, and a vehicle owner receives a letter describing the incident, a reminder of the fines imposed for littering offenses and information on the dangers of littering.
The name of the person who makes a report is kept confidential, Hart said.
While various Decatur departments take care of the grates, keep drainage ditches flowing, empty trash cans and remove leaves, limbs and debris left for pickup, there’s not a department that focuses solely on cleaning up the city.
“I would like to partner with the (Morgan) County Commission and create a department like Ms. Bowles has,” Bibbee said.
Bowling said he doesn’t know if creating a department is fiscally possible.
“I do think we need a community quarterback that works full time to develop a plan and implement it,” Bowling said.
Bowling said a lot of money can be spent on the litter fight and the city would still lose if something doesn’t change in residents’ habits.
“At some point, there has to be some personal pride,” Bowling said.
