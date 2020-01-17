MONTGOMERY — A slight tuition fee increase to $133 per credit hour at Alabama’s community colleges will be used to better prepare future workers, system officials say.
The Alabama Community College System board will vote next month on the $2-per-credit hour increase for the 2020-2021 academic year. It’ll generate about $3.5 million a year for the 23-college system.
Board members Crystal Brown and Blake McAnally, both of Decatur, said this is the annual amount that board has approved since 2008. McAnally compared it to a cost-of-living raise meant to meet the community colleges' rising cost of expenses.
All 24 Alabama community colleges charge the same tuition, although most charge addition fees for technology and other expenses.
"It still puts us in position where we're, by a significant amount, the lowest of the colleges in the state," McAnally said.
McAnally has voted against previous increases but he said he expects to vote for this increase because he feels it is necessary.
Brown said the community colleges have a lot of operational needs, especially in the area of workforce development.
Rachel Adams, ACCS’s communication and marketing administrator, said the constantly changing workforce means the college's equipment and strategies must be constantly updated.
The proposed $2 tuition rate adjustment would not go into effect until fall semester 2020.
In 2009 the Alabama State Board of Education, then overseeing community colleges, approved an annual rate adjustment of $2 per credit hour beginning with the fall semester of 2011. The increase must be OK’d by the board each year. The only time tuition didn’t go up just $2 was in 2018 when the board approved a $10 increase that was split between the colleges and the ACCS central office.
According to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the median annual tuition and fees at a two-year college is $4,800. Four-year colleges have an average annual tuition and fee rate for in-state students of $10,885. Other special costs or fees may be required depending on the program.
“Students enrolled at our colleges are offered the same quality courses they would encounter at four-year institutions but for less than half the price tag,” Adams said. “In many instances, our students are completing their degrees and credentials and entering the workforce with great paying jobs completely debt-free.”
