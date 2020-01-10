These community shelters will be open to the public if a tornado watch is issued for storms in the Valley. No pets, unless certified service animals and no smoking are allowed in the shelters:
Morgan County
Decatur City Hall
Morgan County Courthouse
Austin High School (when school is not in session)
Decatur High School (when school is not in session)
Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road, Hartselle
Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 226 N.W. Simmons Road, Hartselle
Priceville Town Hall, 242 Marco Drive, Priceville
Trinity Town Hall, 34 Preston Drive, Trinity
Danville Volunteer Fire Department, 5798 U.S. 36 W., Danville
Neel Volunteer Fire Department, 70 Neel School Road, Danville
Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department, 116 Kirby Bridge Road, Danville
Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department, 6463 U.S. 36 E., Somerville
Somerville Community, 75 Cross Creek Loop, Somerville
Somerville Community, 31 High St. N., Somerville, behind the library
Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, 122 Perkins Wood Road, Hartselle
Eva Volunteer Fire Department, 4228 Eva Road, Eva
Shorty Ryan Park, 3812 Eva Road, Eva
Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 4373 U.S. 31, Union Grove
Massey Volunteer Fire Department, 386 Evergreen Road, Falkville
Limestone County
Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee
Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore
Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Browns Ferry Road, Athens
Athens High School
Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 W., Athens
Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens
Owens Community Safe Room, 17196 Glaze Road, Athens
Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens
Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens
Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens
Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont
Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont
Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson
Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney
Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester
West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester
Lawrence County
Moulton, across the road from Moulton Senior Center, 14201 Court St., Moulton
Moulton, behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse, 200 Almon Drive, Moulton
Wren community, next to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11440 Alabama 33, Moulton
Five Points community 7301 Lawrence County 87, Moulton
Mount Hope Senior Center, 3142 Lawrence County 460, Mount Hope
Veterans Park, 6229 Lawrence County 214, Trinity
Red Bank Park, 1933 Lawrence County 314, Town Creek
Town Creek, 1025 Wallace St., Town Creek
Hatton Senior Center, 7044 Alabama 101, Town Creek
Loosier community 3157 Lawrence County 150, Town Creek
Roy Coffey Park, 3581 Jefferson St., Courtland
Hillsboro, south of the railroad tracks, 11720 Main St., Hillsboro
Speake Senior Center, 6619 Lawrence County 81, Danville
Chalybeate, next door to the Chalybeate Fire Station, Lawrence County 296
