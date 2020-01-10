These community shelters will be open to the public if a tornado watch is issued for storms in the Valley. No pets, unless certified service animals and no smoking are allowed in the shelters:

Morgan County

Decatur City Hall

Morgan County Courthouse

Austin High School (when school is not in session)

Decatur High School (when school is not in session)

Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road, Hartselle

Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 226 N.W. Simmons Road, Hartselle

Priceville Town Hall, 242 Marco Drive, Priceville

Trinity Town Hall, 34 Preston Drive, Trinity

Danville Volunteer Fire Department, 5798 U.S. 36 W., Danville

Neel Volunteer Fire Department, 70 Neel School Road, Danville

Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department, 116 Kirby Bridge Road, Danville

Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department, 6463 U.S. 36 E., Somerville

Somerville Community, 75 Cross Creek Loop, Somerville

Somerville Community, 31 High St. N., Somerville, behind the library

Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, 122 Perkins Wood Road, Hartselle

Eva Volunteer Fire Department, 4228 Eva Road, Eva

Shorty Ryan Park, 3812 Eva Road, Eva

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 4373 U.S. 31, Union Grove

Massey Volunteer Fire Department, 386 Evergreen Road, Falkville

Limestone County

Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee

Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore

Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Browns Ferry Road, Athens

Athens High School

Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 W., Athens

Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens

Owens Community Safe Room, 17196 Glaze Road, Athens

Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens

Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens

Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens

Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont

Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont

Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson

Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney

Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester

West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester

Lawrence County

Moulton, across the road from Moulton Senior Center, 14201 Court St., Moulton

Moulton, behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse, 200 Almon Drive, Moulton

Wren community, next to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11440 Alabama 33, Moulton

Five Points community 7301 Lawrence County 87, Moulton

Mount Hope Senior Center, 3142 Lawrence County 460, Mount Hope

Veterans Park, 6229 Lawrence County 214, Trinity

Red Bank Park, 1933 Lawrence County 314, Town Creek

Town Creek, 1025 Wallace St., Town Creek

Hatton Senior Center, 7044 Alabama 101, Town Creek

Loosier community 3157 Lawrence County 150, Town Creek

Roy Coffey Park, 3581 Jefferson St., Courtland

Hillsboro, south of the railroad tracks, 11720 Main St., Hillsboro

Speake Senior Center, 6619 Lawrence County 81, Danville

Chalybeate, next door to the Chalybeate Fire Station, Lawrence County 296

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

Tags

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.