The winter weather that closed schools and businesses the past two days will move out of the area today, according to the National Weather Service, but no public schools in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties will be offering traditional classes.
Tuesday's low temperature in Decatur was 12 degrees. Today is expected to be drier with temperatures reaching a high of 42, according to the NWS in Huntsville.
Heavy ice on trees and power lines Tuesday caused problems. As of Tuesday afternoon, almost 2,000 area residents — most in Athens — remained without electrical power in their homes.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Scottsboro sent four utility crew members and two trucks to help restore power in the city. “The wind hasn’t been bad today so the crews have been able to get most of the power back on," he said. "Some streets are clear and we want people to be careful. It’s all about public safety.”
As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1,695 Athens Utilities customers were without power.
Michael Cornelison, spokesman with Joe Wheeler Electric Cooperative, said about 2,000 customers were left without power Monday night, mostly from trees and limbs falling on power lines. “It’s not as bad as it could be. We had a couple of broken poles that are being replaced,” he said. “Most of our outages were in Lawrence County.”
On Tuesday afternoon, JWEMC's outage map showed 39 customers without power.
Joe Holmes, spokesman for Decatur Utilities, said about 20 customers lost power Monday night and the power was restored by Tuesday morning. He said the tree-trimming program prevented more outages.
Linda Peebles, mayor of Courtland, said between 100 and 150 people on Courtland Utilities were without power in Courtland and North Courtland on Tuesday afternoon.
“Limbs fell on power lines causing most of the outages,” she said. “Our bucket truck hydraulics froze. Florence sent a crew over to help us get the power restored.”
She said volunteers, town employees and the Courtland Fire Department all pitched in to help restore power and clear the streets.
NWS Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said there is a chance of rain showers after 4 p.m. today, but the temperatures will be too warm for snow or sleet.
“We are looking at a low of 34 Wednesday night and then a high of 41 on Thursday,” she said. “We could see some freezing rain on Thursday night and a small possibility of black ice.”
Ravenscraft said the area’s high will be about 35 on Friday but mostly sunny. She said Saturday’s high is forecast to be 46 and Sunday’s high 56 degrees.
Close to noon on Tuesday, about 18 people packed into the lobby of the Decatur Salvation Army shelter to get out of the winter weather.
“The Salvation Army is a big blessing,” said Decatur’s Justin Burgess, 31, who said he has been homeless for five years. “If the weather was better, we’d all be out walking around or in our camps in the woods.”
Hands Across Decatur at 1032-C, Fourth Ave. S.E., will open a warming station this morning, according to director Sue Terrell.
“This is for the homeless and those without heat in their homes,” she said. “Space is limited, masks are mandatory and snacks will be provided.”
At noon Tuesday, Central Church of Christ at 320 U.S. 31 N. in Athens opened a warming center for those without electrical power.
The church says it will monitor conditions to determine how long it will remain open.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent with Decatur City Schools, said all schools will have virtual learning today because of the cold weather.
“At noon Tuesday, we have about 100 classrooms across the campuses that don’t have temperatures in them of 65 or higher,” he said. “There are problems with HVAC units, some are old, and thermostats. Anytime we have a stretch of days when the weather stays below 20 degrees we see these kinds of problems.”
Satterfield also said some school buses haven’t started since Friday and those problems are being addressed.
Morgan County Schools will have a remote learning day for teachers and students today, said spokeswoman Lisa Screws. “Campuses and offices will be closed,” she said.
Athens City, Limestone County and Lawrence County public schools are closed because of the effects of the winter storm. The systems said they would make a decision on Thursday’s classes this afternoon.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said some of the rural county roads are unsafe and schools will remain closed today.
The Athens State University campus was to open two hours late, at 10 a.m., today.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said his crew is working to open roads after more than 100 trees fell.
“It will be the end of the week before we get all of the trees cleared. The main roads will be cleared but some roads are going to stay frozen,” he said. The northern and western parts of the county were hit the hardest, he said.
In Limestone County, Daphne Ellison with the Emergency Management Agency said a travel advisory was lifted Tuesday afternoon, but she still advises people to stay off the roads until the weather warms.
“If you don’t have an essential reason to be driving, it’s best to stay home,” she said. “We still have limbs falling and icy patches in rural areas.”
The Morgan County Courthouse and Decatur City Hall are set to operate regular hours today, officials said.
The Decatur Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday was reset for Thursday with the pre-meeting at 2:45 p.m. and business meeting starting at 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Postal Service said it had temporarily suspended delivery and retail operations for ZIP Codes beginning with 356, 357 and 358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.