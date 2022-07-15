Decatur's Environmental Services Department has seven loader trucks operating today, and a contractor is adding two trucks as the city works on catching up on bulk load pickups like large tree limbs, old appliances and furniture.
PowerGrid Services will be working with the city today and Saturday.
The trucks are scheduled to run today in these areas:
• Somerville Road, Magnolia and Church streets in Southeast Decatur.
• Brookmeade Road and Bayside and Farmington subdivisions in Southeast Decatur.
• Country Club Road Southeast
• Fairgrounds Road Southwest.
The schedule is subject to change due to factors like mechanical issues and weather.
The city picked up 60 tons of bulk trash on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.