The deadline is Monday to vote for the Cook Museum of Natural Science as one of the best new museums in USA Today's 2021 10 Best Readers' Choice travel awards. The Cook Museum, which opened in June 2019, is the newspaper’s only Alabama-based nominee.
To vote for the Cook Museum, use the link www.cookmuseum.org/vote. Winners will be announced May 21.
