The Cook Museum of Natural Science's restaurant and store are scheduled to reopen Monday, three months after the coronavirus pandemic closed the museum.
However, officials are still undecided on when the 1-year-old museum's exhibits will reopen, spokesman Mike Taylor said.
Nature's Table, the eatery located off the museum lobby, will offer limited on-site seating and curbside pickup, the museum said. Limited hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
