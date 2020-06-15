The Cook Museum of Natural Science will reopen its exhibits area to the public July 8 with modifications due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Some hands-on and interactive exhibits will be modified to decrease the need for touching, according to information the museum released today.
Other precautions include timed-entry ticketing, a reduced capacity limit, hand sanitizing stations and increased cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch areas. The museum encourages visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The museum's restaurant and store reopened today.
The museum in Decatur, which opened June 7, 2019, suspended public access March 16 due to the coronavirus. For more information, visit cookmuseum.org.
