Years ago, the friendly county agent traveled by horse and carriage to answer rural families’ questions about raising crops, living on less during wartime and canning tomatoes.
These days, Alabama Cooperative Extension System agents offer classes, webinars and advice about topics as diverse as parenting and financial literacy.
And yes, they still answer hobby gardeners’ questions about that strange new insect or what’s killing their tomatoes.
The old extension service is now called the extension system, explained Limestone County Extension Coordinator Chris Becker. The statewide umbrella organization provides community outreach for the land-grant mission of Auburn and Alabama A&M universities.
“We’re one of the only states that has both of their land-grant colleges tied together in one system,” Becker explained.
The extension system offers a variety of programs, such as ForestHER for women landowners, SERVSAFE for food service workers, pond management, grant writing, hay growing and virtual plant identification.
“We do it all,” said Becker. “We serve the people of Alabama from cradle to grave.
“We’ve increased our scope into community development,” he added. ACES works with county governments, school systems, local chambers of commerce, 4-H youth group chapters and community volunteers to provide educational programs.
Students and professors from Auburn and Alabama A&M — plus some from Tuskegee University — do agriculture research at more than a dozen experiment stations across the state.
The ACES mission is to share the results of that research with “the people who need it, whether that’s farmers or homeowners or whoever,” Becker said.
Every county has an extension office, Becker said, each typically located in a county-owned building in the county seat.
“We are not a county entity, though. We are Auburn and Alabama A&M employees,” he said.
The term cooperative refers to the federal, state education budget and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding sources.
Fifteen or 20 years ago, the extension system adopted a broader geographic approach that gave specialists in specific subjects the responsibility for a multi-county area. One agent may respond to inquiries from as many as nine counties.
“We became regional agents,” Becker said.
One horticulture agent that assists commercial and fruit producers could respond, for example, to Isom’s Orchard in Limestone County and Reeve’s Peach Farm in Morgan County.
Through this network, “we have agents in a slew of different programs,” said Becker. Areas of expertise include forestry, fish and water, livestock management, lawn and garden, food safety, hunting, nutrition, diet and health and disaster recovery.
Every county has access to the variety of experts, but “that person may just not be housed in that location,” he said. The food service agent who responds to calls and emails from Limestone County is actually located in Winston County, for example.
Brett Crow, cooperative extension coordinator for the Morgan County office in Hartselle, cited the example of Jared Daniel, who is based in Marshall County but is the regional agent for farm and agribusiness management in about 20 counties, including Morgan.
"If you call our office with a question in his area of expertise, we send that call to him," Crow said. Daniel deals with financial planning and tax questions related to farming.
If none of the agents affiliated with Morgan County has the background to answer a specific question, Crow said, that doesn't mean it's a dead end.
"There are specialists on the main campus at Auburn or Alabama A&M that have that expertise," he said.
The Hartselle office has 10 staff members, including seven who are full time.
Help for students, homeowners
ACES operates a financial literacy program for high-school juniors in Limestone County that matches them to potential careers and includes real-world lessons in household budgeting.
Even though the extension system has added topics through the years, agents still help homeowners with “anything and everything relating to gardening, home grounds or home pests,” Becker said.
After December’s hard freeze, one North Alabama ACES agent with a peach farm posted a YouTube video about how to tell if blooms are still viable for a summer crop.
“It got thousands and thousands of views,” said Becker. “We’re proactive just as much as we are reactive.”
ACES experts still assist with advice on traditional Alabama farming crops like corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat. Most farmers first turn to their chemical and seed dealers or ACES agronomy agents with crop questions, Becker said.
The Limestone County ACES office on West Market Street in Athens sees mostly homeowners and hobby farmers.
“The corn, cotton, soybeans farmers are not walking through this door to ask me questions,” he said. “They’re bypassing me and going straight to their source.”
He said visitors could be “somebody getting a soil test for their two-acre garden, or a homeowner wanting to put out new sod, or a hunter saying, ‘How do I get wild pigs off my property?’ or somebody coming in because they want their pressure canner top tested.”
A frequent question is about unidentified insects. Becker first asks for a picture or sample. If he can’t identify it, he contacts the agronomic agent, and if necessary the little mystery bug goes on a trip to see entomologists at Auburn.
If the insect is determined to be a threat, agents help find the best control measures.
“It’s not always chemicals,” he said.
Research at Belle Mina
Extension system research centers from the Gulf Coast to north Alabama focus on topics like fish farming, youth development, ornamental horticulture and marine life.
The Tennessee Valley Research and Extension Center in Belle Mina is an ACES experiment station operated by Auburn. It opened in 1929 as the Tennessee Valley Substation.
Commercial horticulture agents, weed scientists, animal sciences agents and extension employees conduct research there on cattle, corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat, Becker said.
The Belle Mina center is nationally recognized for its cotton research. Other topics are subsurface and overhead irrigation, and precision technology research on geospatial navigation tools for efficient application of plant nutrients.
The researchers at Belle Mina work on “anything from variety trials — growing out the newest variety to see how it performs versus the older ones — to weed management experimentation with new herbicides,” said Becker. “They’ll do stuff with fungicides, herbicides, all sorts of things.”
Results from ACES research centers and land-grant universities inform the advice that agents around the state pass along to anyone who asks.
Ninety-nine percent of ACES programming is free, with the possible exception of a small fee to cover costs. No one is excluded because he or she can’t pay, Becker said.
For more information, see aces.edu.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.