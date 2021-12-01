Five local school systems have established a cooperative purchasing group they say saves them money by allowing them to buy in bulk, including on combi ovens that can cost more than $15,000 each.
The North Central Alabama Cooperative Buying Group (NCACBG) was established this spring and is comprised of five school systems: Decatur City, Morgan County, Hartselle City, Athens City and Limestone County. So far, it has assisted the school systems as a supplemental vendor to provide food and beverage items.
The cooperative approved a $140,896 bid for eight new combi ovens in November, and Athens City and Morgan County schools intend on purchasing an oven from that bid this school year.
Athens City Child Nutrition Director Tandy Blackwell said that using the cooperative to buy appliances like ovens is more cost effective for all five school systems.
“Ovens are expensive,” Blackwell said. “The cost savings from one district purchasing from a one district bid as opposed to a cooperative bid such as ours with five districts is saving us at least $3,000 to $4,000 per oven.”
Combi ovens, or combination ovens, can cook with steam, hot air, or a combination of both, and do so more efficiently than a standard range oven.
Blackwell said the Athens City school system currently has an aging combi oven at Spark Academy at Cowart Elementary that they intend on replacing with the price from the cooperative bid.
Blackwell said the cooperative’s bid will cover all five districts if they need to replace an oven.
“The goal is just to save money,” Blackwell said. “Doing the legwork ahead of time, so that way when (an oven) does go out, we all five have a resource that we can go to.”
The school districts have been using the ovens for years, but this is the first time that the NCACBG will be used to purchase them.
“This school year, I definitely see us purchasing new combi ovens through this new bid,” said Julie Bone, child nutrition director for Morgan County schools. “We just got rid of a combi oven the other day that was purchased in 1981. Hartselle City and (Morgan County) already had a bid established, and so we purchased the oven with that bid. This was before the cooperative bid was written up.”
Bone said there were several combi ovens in her school district that were aging and will need to be replaced soon.
“Part prices, with the cost of repairs right now, are just through the roof,” Bone said. “Also, we can’t get parts as well. So, as the repair prices exceed what we could do, purchasing new (ovens) over time is a smarter move.”
The Morgan County school district currently has over 20 combi ovens in all 14 schools. Bone said that combi ovens are utilized daily.
“We can do multiple things with (a combi oven),” Bone said. “They’re more versatile. You can bake things and steam things, so you have a greater variety of options with one product that can serve several needs.”
Even though Decatur City Schools has no plans at this time to purchase a new combi oven with the cooperative bid, Child Nutrition Director Devin Williamson said it is helpful to have the bid in place if a Decatur oven starts malfunctioning or breaks.
“This (cooperative) is kind of a blanket in case (an oven) breaks,” Williamson said. “We might put a combi oven in the new Career Academy building that’s being built.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.