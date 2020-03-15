It took more than three months to travel the nearly 8,000 miles from Wuhan, China, but the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus — including one in Limestone County — were reported in Alabama on Friday.
The announcements sparked a flurry of activity throughout the state and locally.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Friday, and State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced all K-12 public schools will remain closed from Thursday until at least April 6.
As of Saturday, the state was reporting six coronavirus cases in Alabama, with no fatalities.
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center on Saturday announced one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a directive that all personnel not involved in mission-essential duties must work remotely. It was not immediately clear if the employee was among those reported by the state.
Ivey said she was following the lead of President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency Friday.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas called the cancellation of classes “a true closure.”
“We were planning on an e-learning process but we can’t do that since the governor declared it a state of emergency,” he said. “Neither the kids nor the teachers” will be involved in school activities.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins said his system is “pleased, glad and fully supports the governor’s action.”
“We had made plans to likely go to virtual learning next week if she hadn’t made this announcement,” he said Friday. “We, like many other school systems around the area, are fortunate that a portion of this time is our spring break.”
Spring break for all of the public schools in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties is March 30 to April 3. Ivey said the missed school days will not have to be made up.
Hopkins said he wants to remind parents that this time is not a vacation time. “We are asking our families to practice good hygiene and stay home. It may not be safe to venture out to some areas,” he said.
Area school leaders said some proms will be canceled, postponed or suspended.
Mackey said the Thursday start on school closures gives parents time to plan child care, and several local school systems said all absences before Thursday will be excused.
Mackey said all athletic events will be canceled during the closure period.
He asked that all school-sponsored field trips and performances be postponed or canceled through the end of April.
Mackey said the target is for schools to reopen April 6, but they will evaluate the situation in late March. He said they are seeking a federal waiver to try to continue to provide meals at high-poverty schools.
“On a case-by-case basis, as much as possible, we will continue food service," Mackey said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health recommended that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people, and try to stay about 6 feet apart from others in public.
The department established a call center for people to get information about testing and whether to seek it. The number is 1-888-264-2256. The ADPH said people who believe they have the virus should first call their primary care physicians. The state is working to set up screening centers where more people can be tested.
The effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is having a major impact on the Valley:
• Athens City Schools will offer eLearning as an option for students and families Monday through Wednesday, while schools are still in session.
• Decatur City, Morgan County, Hartselle City and Lawrence County schools will count all absences Monday through Wednesday as excused, And Limestone County Schools said they "will accommodate parents' decisions" on student attendance those days. DCS will open seven feeding sites during the closure beginning Thursday.
• The Daikin Festival scheduled for May 1 has been canceled. Daikin plans on bringing the festival, which typically attracts 20,000 people, back in the spring of 2021.
• Decatur Public Library has suspended all public programs, but will remain open during normal business hours.
• By order of the state Supreme Court on Saturday, all in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit, district and municipal courts will be suspended from Monday to April 16. The only exceptions are jury trials that are already in progress, protection-from-abuse proceedings, various emergency proceedings dealing with child custody or protection, petitions for temporary restraining orders, emergency proceedings involving mental health or protection of the elderly, certain law enforcement petitions and "proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency."
• Limestone County courts issued a similar order that canceled all non-emergency court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 1. That means the jury trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely on theft and ethics charges, scheduled to begin Monday, will be delayed.
• Curbside recycling has been suspended in the city of Athens because state protocols on COVID-19 have prevented a private vendor in Decatur from using inmates.
• The Princess Theatre is planning to reschedule upcoming concerts, but to hold smaller events and films as scheduled.
• Hartselle's College Street Players has postponed performances of “Seussical Jr.” set for this weekend and is working to reschedule the shows.
• The annual State of the City breakfast set for March 24 has been postponed until later in the spring.
• Beginning Wednesday, Calhoun Community College will have online and home-learning alternative instruction only. All events scheduled on campus through April 13 have been canceled until further notice.
• Athens State University announced all on-campus and blended classes will transition to online instruction beginning after spring break, March 23.
• Decatur Utilities said it won’t disconnect customers for nonpayment of water service until further notice.
• Morgan County’s eight senior centers will be closed beginning Monday.
• The Chocolate & Dessert Spring Festival, a fundraiser for The ARC of Morgan County scheduled for today, has been postponed.
• Point Mallard water park season pass sales, scheduled for March 20, will be rescheduled for a later date, to be announced.
Health care
Decatur Morgan Hospital spokesman Ed Nichols said the facility has not changed any policies because of the coronavirus scare, but is urging people to “separate and sanitize.”
“When in public areas, try to separate yourself from others as much as possible, and use hand sanitizers,” he said Friday.
“We will continue to take steps to minimize non-essential foot traffic in our facilities,” said David Pryor, president of Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Huntsville Hospital system facilities are implementing Centers for Disease Control and Alabama Department of Public Health screening guidelines and protocols for all patients who come to the emergency department or to hospital admitting, suspending job shadowing, suspending unnecessary deliveries to patient rooms, suspending the presence of medical equipment sales representatives unless their technical expertise is required for patient care, rescheduling conferences, classes and other large group meetings on and off campus and suspending any business travel.
Lawrence County Hospital CEO Dean Griffin said his staff is prepared for the coronavirus.
“Our staff has trained for these types of emergencies,” he said. “We have the supplies we need.”
On March 5, the Huntsville Hospital System began limiting visitation to patients. Hospital officials said older citizens and people with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.
According to the Huntsville Hospital website, no more than two visitors at a time will be allowed in patient rooms.
“If you have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, please do not visit the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics unless you are seeking health care,” the website said. It said the hospitals also request that children under 16 years of age not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults.
It also said all staff business travel has been canceled.
Many stores have sold out of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers, bleach and disinfectant wipes. Several chain stores have placed limits on the purchase of those items.
Senior centers
Morgan County’s eight senior centers will be closed beginning Monday, according to Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
“We are taking these precautionary measures for safety,” Long said in a release.
Staff will still provide lunch for seniors to pick up, but they cannot remain at the facilities, he said.
“Our senior population is the most vulnerable to this disease and that’s why we are closing the centers to lower their risk for contracting the virus," he said. "We don’t want a crowd to gather at the centers. They may go to pick up meals only, and our staff will continue to deliver meals to those who are homebound. We are urging all our residents to continue to wash their hands and sanitize. While we’re hoping for the best, we must do what we can to keep everyone safe.”
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the county’s seven senior centers are not closed.
“However, I advise any senior citizen who feels sick or vulnerable because of the coronavirus to stay home,” he said Friday.
Burch said the County Commission will meet with department heads at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss in-depth plans on the virus.
“Everything is fluid,” he said. “What seems like overreaction today might seem like under-reaction tomorrow.”
Limestone County spokeswoman Michelle Williams said no changes have been made to the county’s seven senior centers.
Police
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said that, as a precaution, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson has instructed dispatchers to ask callers certain questions “in order to maintain the health and safety of our officials.”
He said callers may be asked if they have or recently have had a fever, if they have traveled outside of the United States, if they have been diagnosed with an illness such as the flu or if they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-019.
"This information will help our officers prepare accordingly to limit exposure," he said, and will not delay response to calls.
According to the CDC, reported illnesses have ranged from very mild — including some infections with no symptoms — to severe. Reports from China suggest serious illness occurs in 16% of cases. The elderly and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease or diabetes, are at a higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 5,000 deaths worldwide have been attributed to the virus.
