The Morgan County coroner said a Hartselle man suffered a medical event that preceded a crash this morning on Alabama 36 East in Lacey's Spring.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the man as 78-year-old Gerald William Foster. Foster died of natural causes, according to Chunn, who pronounced Foster dead at the scene.
Chunn said the vehicle left the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a wooden plank on the porch of a home.
State troopers are investigating the crash, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. It occurred at about 7 a.m. on Alabama 36 East at Lower Dry Creek Road, he said.
