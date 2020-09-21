Decatur Fire & Rescue officially received approval for a new Fire Station No. 5 and a new fire chief at this morning’s council meeting.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve construction of a new fire station at 2704 Danville Road S.W. for a cost not to exceed $3.25 million. The cost includes engineering and the architect’s fee.
The council unanimously approved the $95,291 annual salary contract of Tracy Thornton, who is filling the fire chief position left vacant when Tony Grande resigned in December for a job with the state of Tennessee.
The council also reappointed Billy Cook Jr. as municipal judge and voted unanimously for the fiscal 2021 budgets.
