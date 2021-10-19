Downtown Decatur will get a $6 million parking deck after City Council took the initial steps Monday that "committed" it to a deck that’s an incentive to land a new hotel.
The council approved hiring architects and a geotechnical services firm and made arrangements to pay those firms up front with city funding that will be reimbursed after Decatur goes to the bond market.
The council also approved an agreement that sets Decatur-Morgan County Tourism’s share of the lodging tax revenues for the next four years at 64.3%. This agreement is part of a plan to use $110,961 of the lodging tax revenues annually to help pay the debt service for the parking deck. The council has not yet voted on devoting this money toward the deck project.
Local developers Jack Fite and H.M. Nowlin and partner Chris Chavis, of Opelika-based PHD Hotels, announced late last month plans to build an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street.
The four-story parking deck will be built on the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast, adjacent to the hotel. The planned deck will have 240 parking spaces, 90 of which will be allocated to the hotel.
The four councilmen at the meeting agreed that their Monday votes are a commitment to the parking deck. Councilman Billy Jackson did not access that portion of the meeting after being connected by teleconference earlier during a vote on council officers.
“I can only speak for myself, but I’m committed to the parking deck,” said Jacob Ladner, who was reelected as council president for a second one-year term.
“Obviously, we still have to vote on any construction costs and bids. Based on what we’ve seen, I’m committed unless the price tag gets too high.”
The City Council approved a measure that lets the city advance money from the general fund to pay for the deck’s preliminary services and then get reimbursed later from the proceeds of a planned bond.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the city might not be able to receive a reimbursement if the council didn’t approve the advance.
Ladner said he’s ready to meet with the city’s bond counsel and start the process of seeking a bond. City officials have discussed seeking a $20 million bond for the Sixth Avenue streetscape and other projects.
“We know what we want to spend the money on — the farmers market, the Sixth Avenue plan and a parking deck,” Ladner said. “When we get the right rate, it’s a pretty long process of 60 to 90 days toward getting a bond.”
Council members have discussed helping the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market build a new, bigger pavilion at its First Avenue Southeast property. The city is waiting on plans for a roughly $8 million beautification of Sixth Avenue, between Delano Park and Hudson Memorial Bridges at the Tennessee River.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he is committed to the parking deck because it’s needed, especially with the hotel and a new dorm for the Alabama Center for the Arts planned next door off Johnston Street Southeast.
Councilman Hunter Pepper called the parking deck “a wonderful thing,” and said he’s “super excited” about the project.
“It’s something we need downtown,” Pepper said. “I’m glad to get the business, and I think it will bring nice aesthetics to the area.”
Mayor Tab Bowling proposed paying the debt service from a combination of sources, including a portion of the lodging tax revenues, $45,809 of the annual lodging receipts that go to the Hospitality Board and instituting charges for parking in the deck and in the area around the hotel and parking deck.
The mayor initially suggested charging $2 an hour for downtown parking, but later said that amount was not definite.
Charging for on-street parking is not popular with some local business owners and residents, but Councilman Carlton McMasters said he sees it as putting Decatur in line with other Alabama cities.
“Most of other municipalities charge for parking in their downtown,” McMasters said.
Pepper said Montgomery, Birmingham, Florence and Huntsville charge for parking in their downtowns.
“Why can’t we charge a quarter like everyone else?” Pepper said.
Ladner said the City Council still needs to decide how much to charge for downtown parking, how much is needed to help pay for debt service on the deck, where the paid parking spaces would be and the times and dates for when the city will charge.
The parking deck-related agreements approved Monday include hiring Schoel Markland Architecture. The city will pay the firm 4% of the project cost. Scott Schoel said this would be $200,000 if the cost is $5 million, but the fee would be adjusted based on the final price for the deck.
The agreement with Schoel includes architectural services related to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering. It also includes schematic design, design development and construction documents, bid negotiation and construction administration.
The city hired Mack Moncus, Brian Wysock and Oscar Gay, of TTL Inc., located on Bank Street, to perform geotechnical exploration. For a $27,000 fee, the firm will develop recommendations for design and construction of site earthwork and foundations by using boring to collect data.
TTL’s proposal describes the project as a four-story parking deck with a footprint that’s 140 feet by 185 feet and requires a deep foundation system.
The company plans to start work Nov. 1 and complete drilling and sampling in about three or four days. A geotechnical report would then be submitted in about three weeks.
Jackson abstained from the vote on council officers after saying the vote by council members has traditionally been conducted in November. McMasters was elected council president pro-tem.
Dear Decatur City Council members and the Mayor. Just because other cities charge for parking in their respected downtown areas, does not mean that Decatur should also. Using the excuse that " they charge then why shouldn't we" is a lame excuse. We are Decatur, make decisions which are best for Decatur, and in this case what is best for the downtown business owners.
