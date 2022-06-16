The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 11 a.m. Friday to consider making Monday a city holiday in honor of the Juneteenth celebration.
If approved, all city offices would be closed for the holiday.
A combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when 250,000 slaves in Texas learned of their freedom — two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation became law.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, recognizing the end of slavery. Gov. Kay Ivey authorized Juneteenth as a holiday for state workers this year in Alabama. State offices will be closed Monday for the holiday.
The meeting will be in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.