The Decatur City Council has scheduled a called work session to interview candidates for the chief financial officer opening at 8 a.m. Friday.
The council received 26 applicants for the position left vacant with the January retirement of John Andrzejewski.
Council President Jacob Ladner asked the council to review the applicants and their resumes and for members to submit the names of the candidates they would like to interview.
Ladner said today that the council agreed on four or five applicants to interview. He plans to review their selections and let the council members decide at today’s 5 p.m. work session who they will interview.
