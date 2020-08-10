At the suggestion of Councilman Billy Jackson, the City Council will interview Brandon Watkins at 8 a.m. Thursday for the vacant Decatur Youth Services director’s position.
At Monday’s work session, Jackson suggested hiring the Northwest Decatur native at next week’s meeting at a pay of almost $88,500.
However, Councilman Chuck Ard said the council needs to interview Watkins,and the council agreed.
The DYS director hiring has been challenging for the council as it tries to replace Bruce Jones, who retired in January.
Richard Collie, of Athens State University, was the initial top selection of the council majority, but he turned down the city three times during salary negotiations.
Lemzel Johnson, current DYS programs coordinator, was the other finalist for the director's position, but a vote to promote him after Collie rejected the job didn't get the required council support. He has been working as interim director since that vote.
Watkins is a social services representative and teacher at Decatur City Schools’ Center for Alternative to Expulsion. He is also president and co-owner of Solutions 4 Success. He was DYS programs coordinator from 1998 to 2015.
