The Decatur City Council will hold a called work session at 5 p.m. Wednesday to get public input on locations for a new recreation center to replace the Aquadome.
The city recently reached a $98.2 million settlement with 3M Co. that includes $35 million for the Aquadome and its 25-acre site.
The Southwest Decatur property sits above a closed municipal landfill that contains PFAS-contaminated 3M waste, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The Aquadome Recreation Center remains in use but will close and be owned by 3M after a new recreation center is built.
Council members have said they like the city-owned former Archer-Daniels-Midland property off West Moulton Street as a possible site for the replacement rec center.
The work session will be held in the Council Chambers on the first floor of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee Street Northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.