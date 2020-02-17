Despite an attorney denying that his client attracts a criminal element to his business, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously this morning to conditionally revoke the business license of a West Moulton Street convenience store owner.
The council voted this morning to revoke the license of Bandar Fawzi Mohamed, also known as “Mario,” of K and B One Stop, which does business as West Moulton Mini Mart, at 1201 W. Moulton St. S.W.
The Community Development, Police and Licensing departments recommended the revocation because of repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety and alleged violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
The business must close immediately, but Mohamed and his representative will get a chance to change the council’s decision at a permanent revocation hearing at the March 2 council meeting.
Read Tuesday's editions for more details on the council vote.
