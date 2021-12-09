An 11-year-old Chestnut Grove Elementary student struck by a vehicle in Southwest Decatur was in serious but stable condition as of Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said.
“I have not heard a report today (Thursday),” Satterfield said.
The student was injured about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of McDonald Drive Southwest and airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.
Satterfield said a counselor came to Chestnut Grove on Thursday morning to offer assistance to any student or staff member requesting it.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
