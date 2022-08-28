D220821 cyber bullying
Bullying on social media can have detrimental effects on a student's learning abilities and social skills, according to social worker Whitney George. "When we're depressed, the last thing we want to do is deal with school," she says. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Students' use of social media to tease, denigrate and humiliate others has contributed to an Elkmont teen's suicide and school confrontations, leading educators to institute programs such as peer counseling and call for more parental oversight to reduce abuse on digital platforms.

wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 

Clinton Herbert
Clinton Herbert

lol. too bad we don't want them to say G+A_Y. hahaha good luck in school LGBTQIA+, the government doesn't have your side. Also, the teachers don't care about you. The honest truth.

