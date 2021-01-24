Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long has no desire for employees infected with the coronavirus to show up at work and spread it to others, but paying them while they're in quarantine is an expense that's no longer reimbursed by the federal government.
It's a problem faced by all local governments, and most are resolving it for now by expanding their usual employee sick-leave benefits to accommodate employees in quarantine, but they're now having to foot the expense.
“COVID is something we can’t control,” Long said. “It’s better for us to pay them to stay at home instead of (taking the) chance on them bringing the virus to the courthouse or any of our other buildings.”
He said some employees have been able to work from home while others in quarantine have duties that cannot be done from home.
The issue arose with the Dec. 31 expiration of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which required employers to provide up to 80 hours of leave to employees in quarantine. Combined with other CARES Act provisions, governmental entities were entitled to reimbursement for the paid quarantine leave. Private employers were reimbursed through dollar-for-dollar tax credits.
The law was designed not just to alleviate hardship, but to keep infectious employees from reporting to work if they had exhausted other sick leave or were reluctant to use it.
The two weeks of paid leave was tied to federal and state requirements that those who test positive for the virus, or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, quarantine for 10-14 days.
Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will pay their employees who miss work due to COVID-19 issues, despite the lack of reimbursement, but the benefits could vanish by the end of March in Morgan and Lawrence and in June for Limestone County employees.
City of Decatur employees with pandemic-related absences after Dec. 31 must use accrued sick leave or vacation time, but that may change.
“The personnel board will review the employer option to voluntarily extend benefits through March 31 at next week’s meeting,” said city spokeswoman Emily Long. “Should they make a determination to recommend an extension, the recommendation would go to City Council for review/approval. An extension would not add additional benefits, but would extend the coverage period for those employees who have not utilized all of their eligible Families First Coronavirus Response Act benefits under the original act.”
The FFCRA provided employees up to 80 hours of sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay for those in quarantine and those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis. The act also provided 80 hours of leave, at two-thirds of their regular wages, for employees who had to stay home to care for someone who was in quarantine or for a child whose school or child care facility was shut down due to COVID-19 issues.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said counties are no longer reimbursed if they pay their employees for missing work due to COVID-related issues.
“There’s no federal funds to reimburse the counties after Dec. 31,” he said. “Counties can make provisions to pay their employees who might be out, but those counties will be responsible for those benefits.”
Brasfield said some counties have opted to continue paying the quarantine leave while others have not.
Long said he anticipates the County Commission will review the 80-hour quarantine leave policy in March, when payments could end.
“A lot of things depend on where the pandemic rate is," he said. "By then, with the vaccine in effect, we may have seen a slowdown.”
Long said the county has had 10 to 12 employees who have contracted the coronavirus or have missed work time because of exposure to it from a family member.
“We’ve been real fortunate that we haven’t been hit hard by it,” Long said. “Our employees haven’t abused the system. It’s working so far.”
He said any money paid to employees while they are on quarantine leave will come from the general fund.
In Lawrence County, the commission voted 4-0 Thursday to pay workers who haven’t used FFCRA benefits up to 40 hours of missed time for pandemic-related issues. Kyle Pankey, commission chairman, said the policy is retroactive to Jan. 1 and expires March 31.
“This is not in our budget but we’re trying to be fair to those who may have contracted COVID since Dec. 31,” he said. He said employees not eligible for the benefits will use their sick leave and personal days while they are off the job.
In Limestone County, commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a resolution to pay eligible employees missing work because of COVID-19 through June 30. County spokeswoman Michelle Williamson said impacted workers can be paid for up to 80 hours.
According to the Limestone County resolution, the paid sick leave is a one-time benefit for not more than 80 continual work hours. Employees wanting to use the sick leave must be able to document either a positive COVID-19 test result or direct contact with a household member that has tested positive for COVID-19.
