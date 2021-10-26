The Morgan County Commission hasn't developed plans for using its share of the proposed $98.4 million 3M chemical contamination settlement but may get an idea of what the community wants during a public meeting tonight.
Both the commission and Decatur City Council will vote on whether to accept the settlement during the meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion, 802-A Wilson St. N.W.
“We’ll get the public’s input and make sure everybody’s comfortable with the terms of the settlement,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
He said it was too early to know how much the county will receive from the settlement and when the county might receive its share.
“Our actual portion of what we will receive and put in the bank, we still don’t know how much that will be,” he said last week. “3M wants us to do something that will benefit the whole county and that is what we will do with it.”
The county appears to have a major role in two parts of the settlement.
• The county will share a $25 million payout with Decatur and Decatur Utilities. The money, according to the settlement agreement, "shall be applied toward projects within the City of Decatur and Morgan County that support and promote community redevelopment and recreation."
• Another $22.2 million from the settlement is for capping 10 cells at the Morgan County Regional Landfill, jointly owned by the city and county. 3M and other industries used the landfill in the past to dispose of waste contaminated with hazardous PFAS chemicals. Leachate from the landfill, which enters the river via the Decatur Utilities wastewater treatment plant, has high levels of PFAS.
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said the money could be used to improve the quality of life in the county.
“We all have needs in parks and recreation to improve the quality of life for our citizens and for the people moving here. I’m sure it will be something all the people of this county can use,” he said. He added he expects the commission will hold discussions on the settlement money when more information is known.
