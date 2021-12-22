A proposed environmental class action settlement involving almost every adult in Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties will be the topic of a fairness hearing in April, with the court then deciding whether to give final approval to the settlement.
Leon Ashford of Birmingham-based Hare Wynn Newell & Newton, lead counsel in the lawsuit that was originally filed in 2002, said there is no way to eliminate the toxic chemicals — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — from north Alabama, but he hopes the court’s preliminary approval last week of the proposed settlement is a step toward reducing them.
“We saw early on a chance to get a company like 3M engaged in a process that would bring about change even before we got to a point of a trial. I think that change gives me hope that we’re on the right track. Do we still have a significant problem? Absolutely,” Ashford said. “There’s only so much we can accomplish, and this is not a perfect settlement, but it is a very good settlement for the purposes currently allowed by the law in Alabama.”
Retired Morgan County Judge Glenn Thompson, who was appointed to preside over the case, on Friday granted preliminary approval of the settlement involving Decatur industries’ disposal of PFAS in the six-county area.
Referred to as the St. John case because it was initially brought in 2002 by 3M employee James St. John, who died in 2015, the defendants in the case include 3M Co., Daikin America, Dyneon, Synagro, Toray Fluorofibers, BFI Waste Systems, the city of Decatur and Morgan County.
Bruce McKee, one of the lead attorneys for the class, said the preliminary approval is a first step.
“The primary significance is that the court found the settlement at first blush to look adequate and fair enough so that the class will be given notice of the proposed settlement and an opportunity to file objections or comments or to opt out,” McKee said.
Thompson granted the preliminary approval a week after Ashford filed a motion for approval of the class action settlement.
The settlement is entirely related to the disposal of PFAS, chemicals produced and used by 3M and other Decatur industries. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, scientific studies have shown that PFAS exposure may lead to an increased risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancers; decreased fertility; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight and behavioral changes; and various other maladies.
The proposed settlement, however, would have no impact on any claims for bodily injury. People who believe they have a claim against the defendants for bodily injury would not lose their claims even if the settlement is approved, Ashford said.
Members of the class who have a claim that PFAS has caused damage to their property, however, would lose their claims if the settlement is approved and they fail to opt out by March 17. McKee said the value of these claims will generally be low because Alabama law only allows the property owner to obtain compensation for the difference between the property’s value before and after it was polluted.
“There is a release from property damage claims (in the settlement). It is there, and we’re not running from it,” McKee said. “But the truth is there’s very little if any legal value to that."
He said people who know or suspect PFAS was dumped on their property should contact a lawyer and opt out of the settlement.
McKee said his firm has attempted over the course of the lawsuit to identify all sites where PFAS was dumped, and all that have been discovered must be remediated under the terms of the settlement.
Fairness hearing
Final approval or rejection of the settlement will not come until April 21, the date on which the judge scheduled a fairness hearing. Members of the class, which includes at least 400,000 people, will only have an opportunity to make arguments for or against the settlement at that hearing if they file objections with the court by March 17.
McKee said there is no way to know at this point how involved the fairness hearing will be.
“Sometimes the hearing can look a lot like a trial, where you have a lot of parties and a lot of lawyers and witnesses called to the stand and lawyers making closing arguments to the court either in favor of or against the settlement," McKee said. "If we get only a few comments and objections and very few class members registering that they want to appear at the hearing, then the fairness hearing could be much shorter.”
Notifications of the proposed class settlement, including the procedure for objecting to the settlement or opting out of it, will be sent via mail and email on Jan. 7.
The proposed settlement would provide the plaintiffs’ attorneys with $51 million and a sublass of about 100 farmers who had PFAS-contaminated sludge from Decatur Utilities applied to their farms a total of $5 million. The vast majority of the class members would receive no money.
Through the settlement, 3M and some of the defendants commit to evaluating and cleaning up several sites where PFAS-contaminated waste was dumped in Morgan and Lawrence counties. Most of these requirements, however, are already included in a consent order between 3M and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management entered last year. 3M has already evaluated numerous sites and begun remediation of several.
A separate settlement between Tennessee Riverkeeper and the defendants also requires numerous remediation steps, several of which overlap with the St. John settlement and the ADEM consent order, but by its terms the Riverkeeper settlement will not be finalized unless the court approves the St. John settlement.
McKee said his firm is seeking $51 million in legal fees despite the fact that many of the obligations imposed on the defendants are already required by the 2020 ADEM consent order because his firm’s efforts were a catalyst for that order.
“The fee petition will set out why we take credit, or substantial credit, for that work. We can show many aspects of the ADEM consent order are just verbatim from the settlement drafts that we had already been working on with 3M,” McKee said. “We don’t expect that 3M is going to object or disagree with the fact that St. John counsel takes substantial credit for being the impetus for that (ADEM) order.”
The court will decide whether to approve or reduce that fee, which includes about $1 million the firm has paid to experts, after the fairness hearing.
Ashford points out that the ADEM order only imposed obligations on 3M, while the St. John settlement also mandates that the other defendants take remedial action. The St. John settlement also includes some additional requirements, including that Daikin pay up to $4 million to cleanup PFAS at the Moulton wastewater treatment plant and that BFI accept the waste from the treatment plant at its lined Morris Farm Landfill in Hillsboro.
The combined St. John and Riverkeeper settlements also place more stringent obligations on the monitoring of PFAS migrating from the Daikin and Toray Fluorofibers sites, and require that the defendants pay for independent experts to give input on all cleanup efforts.
Ashford said his firm’s efforts also were central to steps that 3M has agreed to take to limit the migration of PFAS from the Morgan County Regional Landfill. 3M’s commitments related to the landfill are included as part of a separate $98.4 million settlement that was finalized last month with the city of Decatur, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County.
“We were not just the catalyst for those discussions, we were in fact promoting those discussions for many, many years,” Ashford said of the defendants' cleanup obligations included in the consent order and the other two settlements.
Ashford grew up in Athens and said he takes personally the obligation of the defendants to clean up PFAS to the extent possible.
“I grew up fishing for crappie with cane poles and minnows on Lucy’s Branch and in the Elk River,” Ashford said. “I was born in 1948, and in 1948 3M and other companies were digging holes on their plant sites and putting some lime in the bottom and putting chemicals and waste of all kinds in those dump sites. To the extent that I saw the Elk River and the Tennessee River as places where families not only went all the time but were safe, I was a little bit naïve as a young man.”
