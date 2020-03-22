The number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 157, according to data released this afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health, up 26 from Saturday afternoon's numbers.
No coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported in the state. Limestone County continues to have a single confirmed case. Morgan and Limestone counties have no confirmed cases.
Madison County has 16 confirmed cases, up from nine Saturday. Lauderdale County has two confirmed cases, up from one Saturday.
Jefferson County continues to have the highest number of cases in the state, increasing from 61 in Saturday afternoon data to 71 this afternoon. The next highest number is in Shelby County, with 17.
