Locally and statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise today, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Morgan County has 27 confirmed cases, according to data released today by the ADPH, up from 24 on Saturday. Limestone County has 32 cases, up from 31 reported Saturday. Lawrence County had six confirmed cases, up from four Saturday. ADPH has reported no COVID-19 deaths in the three counties.
Statewide there are 1,796 cases, up from 1,580 Saturday afternoon.
The ADPH has confirmed 31 deaths in the state from the coronavirus, up from 26 Saturday and 21 Friday. Reported deaths from the virus are up to 45, from 43 on Saturday afternoon. The difference between confirmed and reported deaths is due to a lag time as ADPH determines whether the deaths were caused by COVID-19 or some other illness.
There are 231 Alabamians hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 212 on Saturday, according to ADPH.
ADPH reports that 95 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Lawrence County, 249 in Morgan and 399 in Limestone. Statewide, 13,078 people have been tested, according to ADPH data. The actual number tested may be higher, as commercial labs do not always report negative tests to ADPH immediately.
As of Saturday, 88.5% of those Alabamians who ultimately died of COVID-19 had shortness of breath. A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher was experienced by 73.1%, and the same percentage had a cough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.