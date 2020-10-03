Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties all had COVID-19 deaths reported in the week ending today.
In the last seven days, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported the COVID-19 deaths of four Morgan County residents, bringing the county's total to 31. Three Lawrence County residents' deaths were reported in the last week, bringing the death toll to 26. In that same week, the deaths of three Limestone County residents from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the county's total to 22.
The 31 new Morgan County cases of the virus reported Saturday brought the seven-day average up to 18.3. The 27 new Limestone County cases reported Saturday also gave it a seven-day average of 18.3. Five new cases in Lawrence County brought its seven-day average of cases per day to 4.6.
As of Friday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 31 patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, including seven in intensive care and three on ventilators. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
