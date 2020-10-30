While many families will stay in this Halloween to avoid exposure to COVID-19, some local residents said after months of canceled events and holidays, they are looking forward to dressing up and taking their kids trick-or-treating — or trunk-or-treating — this year.
Nikki Wates will be among those participating in the fun with modifications. She plans to set out individually wrapped bags of candy for trick-or-treaters Saturday, but she’ll stay in and avoid the crowds.
“If we see a spike in cases, it can change so many people’s lives," Wates said. "This is my first year living in a neighborhood where trick-or-treaters are common, so the main thing is I would not be having any contact with them. I’m a high-risk pregnant woman so I do want people to have fun, but also have to prioritize the safety of my family.
"I think there are ways for people to celebrate and still be safe.”
Kera Vest, who is immunocompromised, said she will be staying home with her family this Halloween.
“I ordered some snacks, games and a movie from Target through their pickup service. I plan to set it all out on the coffee table while they are preoccupied and call it a 'Boo Bucket.' It’s sort of like an Easter basket, but with Halloween-themed treats,” Vest said. “We just felt safer staying in and doing something a little different this year.”
Christy Morrison said her three children, a sixth grader, a senior in high school and a student at Auburn University, say they have outgrown trick-or-treating this year, but jack-o'-lanterns are still on the agenda.
“It definitely feels different this year, but not just because of COVID. My kids decided they were all too old to trick-or-treat. We will still carve pumpkins, but probably not until the night of Halloween, in order to give us something festive to do that night,” Morrison said. “I still will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters though. Halloween is for the kids, and they need some sense of normalcy right now.”
---
'Lighter' turnout
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said he thinks some families will stay home for pumpkin carving or attend trunk-or-treat events instead of going door-to-door, and that the number of trick-or-treaters will be “lighter than in years past.”
He said families who are trick-or-treating this year should maintain a social distance, wear masks and wear reflective clothing so they are visible to drivers.
McWhorter said there will be extra police cars patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween.
Lauren Ray said her family will be trick-or-treating through their neighborhood like normal this Halloween, as well as attending trunk-or-treats around Decatur.
“The difference is definitely there, because everything is sort of distanced to keep the crowds down, and the drive-thru type things, but for us we are hoping that people will still pass out candy and that our kids will get to have a Halloween this year, since they’ve really not been able to do anything much since March,” she said.
EriAnn Estrada said she plans to take her 3-year-old grandson and his friends trick-or-treating on Saturday.
“This is his first Halloween he knows what trick-or-treating is, so we are going to go to a few trunk-or-treats and then a few homes in our neighborhood. All of our kids have missed out on so much this year, I don’t want them to miss out on Halloween as well. They have costumes and will wear their masks, and we will go as a group and social distance,” Estrada said.
According to a news release from the City of Decatur, “one-way” trick-or-treating is recommended this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rather than greeting trick-or-treaters at the front door with a bucket of candy, a safer alternative is leaving individually wrapped goodie bags “at the end of a driveway, at the edge of a yard, or at a minimal contact trunk-or-treat event.”
People should avoid hosting Halloween parties, the release said, but for those who do hold gatherings, celebrating outdoors is recommended. Those who hold indoor gatherings should limit the number of guests and ensure that everyone can stay 6 feet apart.
Finally, Halloween costume masks are not an adequate replacement for protective facial coverings, the release said, and people should wear protective masks as usual this weekend.
---
CDC guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following Halloween activities as posing a high risk for transmission of COVID-19:
• Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.
• Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
• Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also is encouraging people to take precautions this year.
“There’s nothing scarier than a spike in COVID-19 or increased community transmission," said ADPH Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith. "Let’s keep wearing our masks, socially distancing, and leave the frightful moments to our favorite scary movies.”
