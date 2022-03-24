Two months after Decatur began the year with 126 city employees testing positive for COVID-19, no city worker has tested positive for the virus so far in March, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said today.
Sandlin told the city Personnel Board this morning that the coronavirus positives dropped quickly, peaking at 126 in January before falling to 32 in February to none so far this month.
Sandlin also introduced Brad Murphy as the city's new safety specialist. The Franklin County native will take over the tracking of coronavirus reports for the city, she said.
