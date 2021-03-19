Decatur City Schools has already been allocated $2.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, and more is on the way from the President Joe Biden-pushed American Rescue Plan Act.
The Rescue Plan will provide $2 billion in federal relief funding to Alabama K-12 schools, although details of how much each school system will receive have not been worked out. That amount is on top of the $1.1 billion schools received from the first two rounds of federal relief.
Morgan County Schools has been allocated $1.75 million so far, including both direct federal funding and federal funds received by the state and allocated to education. Lawrence County Schools has been allocated $1.42 million and Limestone County Schools has been allocated $1.6 million. Allocations to Athens City Schools total $870,000, with $450,000 allocated to Hartselle City Schools.
In all, federal relief money to K-12 and higher education in Alabama will total about $4.5 billion in the three relief measures approved by Congress in the last year. About $3.2 billion of that is for K-12 alone, with much of it going directly to local school districts, according to Kirk Fulford, deputy director of the Legislative Services Agency’s Fiscal Division.
These education funds are separate from the $4.5 billion allocated to state and local governments under the Biden plan. They’re also separate from the $1.7 billion the state received last year, some of which was directed by state leaders to education.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said school districts are waiting to hear what they’ll receive in the third round of relief funding.
“I really can’t speculate what I would spend it on until I see the guidelines. All federal money comes with strings,” he said.
He does have ideas on how to use the federal funds.
“Obviously we’re continually upgrading devices and technology and we’re always trying to find ways to address possible student learning loss due to COVID," Douglas said. "Those have kind of been our two priorities, but we’ll just have to see what the guidelines are.”
Douglas expects that school districts could have guidelines for the latest round of funding by the end of the school year.
According to Douglas, some of the funds already allocated can be spent on initiatives to minimize learning loss due to the pandemic like summer programs and extended-day programs.
“Any amount of money is obviously helpful, particularly when you’re dealing with a rough year where we had so many breaks” due to quarantines, he said. “Obviously we will prioritize student learning over everything else.”
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, is on the budget committee and chairs the House Education Policy Committee. She said with proper planning, the federal money could be used to improve student achievement and address learning gaps between K-12 student groups.
“(There need to be) wise decisions so that the funding is used for something that improves student achievement, that focuses on lifting them, and I would hope that includes professional development,” Collins said. “I hope that includes programs that have a proven, positive impact.”
A challenge facing school districts is that the one-time funding will not work well for long-term programming or personnel.
“The investment of these funds is going to be critical,” Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, said during a presentation Wednesday to the House education budget committee.
The money is in multiple funds spread over three allocations. Spending deadlines and restrictions vary. Exact details on the latest, largest pool of money aren’t yet available.
“There are a lot of complexities here. This committee is going to need to understand everything the best we can,” Poole said.
While much of the money will flow directly to local school systems, Superintendent Eric Mackey told lawmakers that the State Department of Education is requiring a spending plan from local systems.
“We’re requiring the districts to go through a process to show they are addressing student learning loss before they spend on anything else," he said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said some of the funds will be used to keep existing programming in place.
“We are excited about the possibility of being able to continue several education programs we are currently funding with federal relief money,” Elliott said. “We feel addressing students' educational needs is the intent and best use of that funding, and we want to make sure that fits with the guidance and direction of the state education department.”
---
Spending restrictions
The first two rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money could be used to prepare for, prevent and respond to COVID-19, including sanitation and PPE supplies. Allowable uses for local systems include: addressing learning loss, providing mental health services, testing, remote learning and upgrades to improve air quality.
“You can’t just go buy new air-conditioning, you have to show it has virus-mitigating factors,” Mackey said.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, said he’s pleased the newest funding would be distributed directly to local boards of education.
“Our local leaders know the needs of our students better than bureaucrats in Washington or Montgomery,” Kiel said. “Because this money must be spent by 2024, I have recommended to our local systems that they do not start programs or hire employees that they expect to fund in 2025 and beyond. This one-time funding should be invested in projects that impact student achievement in the near term.”
Mackey said that this year, the students with the best learning experience are having class in-person. But for some systems, that hasn’t been possible, at least for all students.
He also said there is still a small percentage of students who have disappeared.
“They have just dropped off the rolls this year,” he said. “I think it will get better by next fall.”
Fulford told lawmakers he doesn’t often give advice on how funds should be spent, but in this situation, he has one suggestion.
“Try your best and to encourage your (local school), your college or your university to focus this money as much as possible on one-time uses,” he said. “As we learned with the Great Recession when we got (federal funding), we had a couple of situations where we propped up programs. That was great until the federal money ran out.”
Then, state funds were needed to replace the federal funds, Fulford said.
“If we’re not careful, with this massive amount of money, we’ll wind up in a situation in 2024 where we’re trying to fill the gap for programs that were propped up with federal money.”
Poole agreed, noting much of the money has to be spent by late 2023.
“At some points, these funds will cease,” he said.
Fulford said the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEER) Funds also flow directly to the colleges and universities.
The third round of HEER money, about $591.4 million for Alabama, is to be spent by September 2023 and at least 50% is to be spent on emergency financial aid to students. Other allowable usages include replacing lost revenue and reimbursement for emergency expenses.
Calhoun Community College was allocated $4.4 million and Athens State $845,000, with half of those amounts earmarked for student financial aid.
“This funding is critical for our higher education institutions following the impact of the pandemic on our campuses,” said Jim Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education. “The first round of federal aid to institutions came with a short timeframe to spend the funds. This package has a longer shelf life which will give institutions more time to prioritize their spending needs.”
