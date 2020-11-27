Decatur’s two youth basketball leagues may be the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur Parks and Recreation and Decatur Youth Services officials said they've halted plans for youth basketball seasons because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Morgan County, and leagues won't play unless health conditions improve dramatically.
Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Hatton, East Lawrence and Town Creek are moving ahead as planned with the new youth basketball season while taking measures to deal with the pandemic, officials from those leagues said.
Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he decided to suspend the youth season after talking to Police Chief Nate Allen and Mayor Tab Bowling.
“The COVID-19 numbers have been up for a while,” Lake said. “Chief Allen called and said he just wasn’t comfortable with having a season.
“We’d like to see the season possibly happen in January, but honestly, I just don’t see that happening."
New DYS Director Brandon Watkins said he also doesn’t think his youth basketball league will have a season. He delayed its start and is hopeful new virus cases will decline, but he’s not optimistic.
“The COVID-19 just got so high,” Watkins said.
--
Cases increase
Decatur Morgan Hospital opened a new COVID-19 unit at its Parkway campus Monday, and it was just in time because the hospital reached an all-time high of 58 inpatients presumed to have the virus.
On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 81 additional cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 6,343. There were 1,198 new cases reported in the last 14 days, which represents 19% of the county's total since March.
So far, 48 Morgan residents have died of the disease.
Bowling said the need for bed space at local hospitals and the potential loss of life made it necessary to suspend the youth basketball league seasons to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Many of the people who tested positive likely caught the coronavirus at large group meetings like church services or indoor sports activities," Bowling said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he recently attended a meeting between Allen and other city officials about the youth basketball seasons.
“This is Allen’s call and I don’t disagree with it,” Jackson said. “I appreciate that we have a new Youth Services director who is cognitive that this epidemic is real, and I don’t expect any pushback.”
The city had an agreement with Decatur City Schools to use the high schools' new gymnasiums two days a week for youth games. The four gymnasiums are bigger and have better filtration systems and ultraviolet lights than older gymnasiums in the city.
--
Registration lagging
Lake said registration for youth basketball was lagging behind previous years when signups were halted last week for the ages 5 through 13 boys and girls leagues.
Lake said they had only 100 boys and girls register before signups were suspended when they usually have about 200.
Parks and Recreation cut off registration two days early. This could have impacted numbers because often there’s a last-day surge to register so more may have registered on the final day, he said.
“Obviously, some parents are concerned about the virus,” Lake said. “And there are already a high number of kids quarantined by the school because of possible contact (with another student who tested positive).”
DYS usually holds registration in November and then holds a jamboree right before Christmas, but it never held sign-ups this time, said Rico Pickett of Youth Services.
The DYS season is usually in January and February, including season-ending tournaments. Watkins said it’s possible they could play in late January and February but not likely.
Another issue for DYS is they planned to play at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center and a school gymnasium, possibly at Leon Sheffield Elementary School, but Carrie Matthews may not be available.
The recreation center has a sinking floor and the City Council recently voted to renovate the Northwest Decatur building.
Bowling said an architect is working on the design. The city would then need to seek and award construction bids. Construction could begin early next year.
