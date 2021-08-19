The number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing this week in Decatur City and Hartselle City schools, their superintendents said Wednesday.
"The numbers will be higher than last week when we release them this Friday,” Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Last week, Decatur City Schools had 35 students and five staff members test positive.
Maintenance staff at Decatur City Schools are installing transparent desk shields on group desks and reading desks as a barrier between students at all 12 elementary schools in an effort to limit viral spread.
In Hartselle City Schools, 21 students and one staff member have tested positive this week according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
“I know that number is probably going to go up,” she said. “We are monitoring every day.”
Since school started, Morgan County spokesperson Jeremy Childers said, less than 2% of staff and less than 3% of students have tested positive. Those students and staff went into quarantine.
According to Limestone County Schools spokesperson Ashley Graves, there are 120 students and 15 staff members who have tested positive this school year. Thirty-three students are at home with symptoms awaiting test results and 10 staff members are in quarantine.
Judy Smith, the administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said the delta variant of COVID is as deadly as earlier variants but far more transmissible.
“The numbers are rising tremendously,” said Smith, “The people most vulnerable to the disease are those not vaccinated. Some refuse to get vaccinated and some are not eligible.”
Smith said that as early as next week, ADPH will begin posting the number of COVID cases in each Alabama school on its website.
According to data released Wednesday by the Huntsville Hospital System, which includes Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals, 80% of the COVID patients in the ICU are unvaccinated and 86% of the non-ICU COVID patients are unvaccinated.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 35 COVID patients Wednesday, including two on ventilators. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 11 COVID patients, including one on a ventilator.
A hospital official said the transmissibility of the delta variant increases the importance of masks.
“If you are vaccinated, it still behooves you to protect you and your family by wearing masks,” president and chief operating officer of Huntsville Hospital System Tracy Doughty said Wednesday.
Smith encourages all staff and eligible students to get the vaccine as soon as possible and to keep wearing masks. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people ages 12 and up. Other vaccines are available for those 18 and up.
Over the last week, 364 Morgan County residents, 338 Limestone residents and 84 Lawrence County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of 79 coronavirus samples randomly analyzed in north Alabama, 76 were the delta variant, according to ADPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.